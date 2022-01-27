Better Oral Health May Help Protect Your Heart

(Family Features) Many people are aware healthy habits like regular exercise and eating nutritious foods promote better heart health. However, it’s lesser known that your oral health and heart health risk may be connected.

In fact, a study from “Inside Dentistry” suggests as many as 50% of heart attacks may be triggered by an oral infection.

While research continues to fully understand the relationship between oral hygiene and cardiovascular health, studies have revealed correlations between the two. For example, according to a study published in the “European Journal of Preventive Cardiology,” patients with improved oral hygiene had a lower risk for atrial fibrillation and heart failure compared with those with poor oral hygiene.

What’s more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by age 34, approximately 50% of people have experienced periodontal disease, which suggests a high percentage of the population could benefit from improved oral hygiene and preventative care.

“Given the prevalence of poor oral hygiene in the U.S., understanding the crucial link between oral health and heart health is a game-changer in developing treatment plans,” said Dr. Eric Goulder, founder of the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center of Central Ohio.

To help protect your oral and heart health, consider these tips from ProBiora Health, a leader in oral-care probiotics:

Think of your care providers as a team. This means sharing your health conditions with your dentist and your dental concerns with your doctor. While each specializes in different aspects of your health care, when everyone involved is aware of potential problems, they can help you create a proactive care plan.

Practice good oral health habits. If you don’t already have regular oral hygiene habits, it’s never too late to start. Brush at least twice a day and after every meal, if possible. Flossing daily can also help remove plaque and trapped particles between teeth.

Protect your mouth with probiotic bacteria daily. In addition to brushing and flossing, add beneficial bacteria (probiotics) by taking an oral care probiotic to balance the natural bacteria load in your mouth. Used daily, an oral care probiotic lozenge can effectively replenish the good bacteria naturally found in the mouth, crowding out harmful bacteria that can cause plaque, gum disease, cavities and inflammation. For example, when ProBiora Health probiotics dissolve in the mouth, saliva hydrates the probiotics, which migrate to mouth tissue, gums, gum pockets and tooth surfaces where they work to reduce bad bacteria.

Schedule regular preventive care. Visiting your dentist regularly can help manage potential problems before they become major concerns. Most dentists suggest scheduling checkup and cleaning appointments every six months. When using oral care probiotics, your checkup may go better than expected.

Don’t wait to take action. If you notice any concerning symptoms that could be an indication of an oral health problem, schedule an appointment immediately rather than waiting for your next checkup. Possible concerns could include signs of infection such as red, swollen or sore gums; bleeding when you brush, floss or eat; an unexplained bad taste in your mouth; or problems with bad breath.

Learn more about protecting your oral health at probiorahealth.com.



