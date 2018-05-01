Betty Chaffin, 53, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:38 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.





She was born on May 8, 1968, in Findlay to Edward and Patricia (Clark) Bear. She married Tom Chaffin on February 11, 1986, and he survives.



Betty is also survived by her mother, Patricia Bear of North Baltimore; daughter, Amanda (Casey Stengel) Chaffin of North Baltimore; her sons: James (Mallory) Chaffin of North Baltimore and Tommy Chaffin of North Baltimore; brother, Eddie Bear of Hoytville; sisters: Barb (Bob) Houdeshell of Findlay and Lesa (John) Zesing of Van Buren; her beloved grandchildren: Brady, Riley, Gavin, Avery, Greyson and Braxton.



She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bear; and a nephew, Edward Bear III.



Betty had worked at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.