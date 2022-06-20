North Baltimore, Ohio

Betty J. Meggitt, 72, of North Baltimore, passed away at 6:40 a.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on April 25, 1950, in Columbus to the late John and Dorothy (Heilman) Hennings. She married Ron Meggitt on September 19, 1969, and he survives.



Betty is also survived by her sons: David (Jennifer) Meggitt of North Baltimore, Andy (Stephanie) Meggitt of Deshler and Kevin (Mindy) Meggitt of North Baltimore; her beloved grandchildren: Josh (Allie Ferrell), Zach (Kate Precht), MaKenna, Drew, Ady, Sydney, Emeri and Kennedy; sisters: Sharon Franklin of Risingsun, Mary Hennings of Perrysburg, Jody (Brent) Boudrie of Findlay, Teresa (Terry) Wymer of North Baltimore and Laura Hennings of Reno, NV; mother-in-law, Doris Meggitt-Nigh of North Baltimore, brother-in-law, Mike “Lewis” Meggitt of Cleveland; and sister-in-law, Teri (Berry) Tidd of North Baltimore.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother who raised her, Louise Hennings.



Betty retired in 2010, from Bowling Green State University, where she worked in Graduate Admissions. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, traveling, baking and most of all attending her grandchildren’s events. Betty was the heart and soul of her family and was always the navigator on any outing they were on.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Mark Snyder officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Public Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.