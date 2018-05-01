North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Betty J. Tennar, 85, Cygnet, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

She was born on November 1, 1935, in Cygnet to the late Dale and Alta (Coppler) Tennar.

Betty is survived by her nephews: Robert (Elaine) Stubbins of Jerry City and Richard Hamlin of Cygnet; niece, Rita (Dallas) Ziegler of North Baltimore; great-nephew, Scott Stubbins of FL; great-nieces: Tamara Stubbins of Bowling Green, Robyn (Tim) Lamkin of Richwood, OH, Bonnie (Dwight) Emmitt of Bloomdale and Lori (Rod) Smith of Bloomdale.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters: Kathryn (Floyd-deceased) Hamlin and Lavina (Howard-deceased) Stubbins; niece-in-law, Sharon Hamlin.

Betty retired after 30 years, 1957-1987, as a Business Teacher in the Otsego School System. She graduated from Cygnet School in 1952, Bowling Green State University in 1957 and later received her Masters Degree from Bowling Green State University.

She loved fishing, cats, working on her home, and spending time with her students.

A gravesides service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Pastor Mike Soltis officiating.

The family request that friends and guests please wear face coverings and practice social distancing and follow COVID 19 protocol.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.