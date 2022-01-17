North Baltimore, Ohio

Betty Jane Sterling Fegley, 101 of North Baltimore passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Cygnet on November 21, 1920 to the late Paul and Nancy (Feasel) Klingensmith. Betty married John William Sterling and he preceded her in death. She then married Glenn Fegley and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter, Jolynn (Don) Stewart of North Baltimore, grandchildren; John (DeAnn) Stewart, Sally (James) Kimble, granddaughter-in-law, Natalie Jordan, great-grandchildren; Emily (Justin) Music, Zach (Lauren) Stewart, Isabella Kimble, Josiah Kimble, Owen (Jordan Baker) Stewart and Lacie Decker and seven great-great grandchildren.

Betty is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Coakley of Tipp City and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bill Stewart and three sisters; Helen Claybaugh, JoAnn Kelley and Ila Gene Klingensmith.

Betty was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore. She was a farmer’s wife and enjoyed raising horses, ponies and chickens. She was also an avid golfer and loved to dance. She was a very outgoing person who never knew a stranger.

The family would like to thank Betty’s caregiver, Joy McMahan for the exceptional care she provided. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Betty to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Second St, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

The family asks those attending services to please wear casual attire.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.