North Baltimore, Ohio

Betty McCartney, 86, of North Baltimore, died at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on August 29, 1937, in Bowling Green to the late Phillip and Margaret (Beaubain) Seibert. She married James Kaufman and he preceded her in death. She then married Kenneth Bretz and he preceded her in death. On July 24, 1970, she married Charles Lee McCartney and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2016.





Betty is survived by her son, Ken (Karen) Bretz of North Baltimore; daughters: Becky Palmer of Bowling Green and Denise (William) Gilles of Ashland, WI; brothers: John (Phyllis) Seibert of TN, Dave Seibert of West Millgrove and Dale Seibert of FL; sisters: Barb Swope of Jerry City, Mary Yates of Dayton, Julia Matzinger of FL, Thelma Bankey of FL and Theresa (Paul) Preston of Jerry City; step-son, Michael Bretz of North Baltimore; sisters-in-law, Patricia Seibert of FL and Jean Reza of Findlay; brother-in-law, Lewis McGuire of Jerry City; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Kaufman; daughters: Cheryl Grose and Nancy Ebright; step-sons: Jim Bretz and Dave Bretz; brothers: Tommy, Richard, Donald and Phillip Seibert; sister, Linda McGuire; grandson, Brad (Trisha-deceased) Palmer; sons-in-law, Rennie Palmer and Michael Grose.



Betty retired from Capital Plastics in Bowling Green. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore and the North Baltimore American Legion Auxiliary Post 539.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.