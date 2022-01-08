North Baltimore, Ohio

Heaven called home our greatest gift on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Beverly “Bev” Cluckey, 63, of North Baltimore went to watch over us from above. She was born on January 30. 1958, to James and Carolyn (Wetzel) Puehler.



On July 7, 1989, she married Ed Cluckey. Together they shared countless blessings, including four magnificent children: Larry (Kelley) Cluckey, Samanthia Strange, Deanna (Michael) Cramer and Kayla (Justin Warman) Cluckey.



Bev’s greatest joy was being Meemaw to her grandsons: Finneghan, Fitzgerald and Fehnrick Skiver, Qorbin Cluckey, Carter Cramer and Carson Cluckey. She lived each day blessing and loving them.



In addition to her husband, children and grandsons, Bev is survived by her dad, sister, Pat (Bob) Lagger and brother, James Puehler. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.



Bev attended the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in North Baltimore.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (2:00-4:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.