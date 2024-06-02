Beverly Jane “BJ” Butler, 83, of McComb, formerly NB

Beverly Jane “BJ” Butler, 83, of McComb, and formerly of North Baltimore, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by her adoring family.



BJ was born May 18, 1941, in North Baltimore, to Jesse Woodrow “Woody” and Pauline (Sigler) Blake.



BJ met her husband, Carl Butler, as members of Courtesy Patrol CB Radio Club. They married Feb. 17, 1968, at St. James United Methodist Church, and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together. Carl recently served as her caregiver and did a fantastic job, keeping BJ both happy and comfortable in the twilight of her life. His loving care and her strong will to live were a beautiful combination.



BJ is also survived by her son, Clinton (Kari) Butler; daughter, Carla (Greg) Burman; grandchildren, Elizabeth Burman, Andrew Burman, and Emerson Lora; brother, Barton (Diane) Blake; and sister, Brenda Kay (Bob) Mossbarger.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Ann Coppes.



BJ was a dedicated homemaker, keeping a spotless house and preparing home cooked meals daily. The pride of her life was raising her two children and doting on her husband. She also worked outside the home as a bookkeeper and later as a cook for Van Buren Schools. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, documenting her family history, gardening, traveling, watching NASCAR, and spending time with her grandchildren.



Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, until the time of BJ’s funeral at 1 p.m. at Hanneman Funeral Home, 371 Park Drive South, McComb. Interment will follow immediately at Benton Ridge Cemetery.



BJ was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Donations in her memory may be gifted to American Cancer Society.



