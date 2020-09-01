BG Drive-Thru Art Loop

Two locations in Bowling Green, Ohio will host a Covid compliant art fair on Saturday, September 12th from 10 am – 4 pm, the same Saturday that was originally slated for the now cancelled Black Swamp Arts Festival.



Join 15 artists at the Art Supply Depo at 435 E. Wooster and more than 20 artists at BiG Fab Lab at the Woodland Mall parking lot, 1234 N. Main St in Bowling Green.



Most artists have seen summer art festivals shut down due to the pandemic. These drive-thru loops will help the artists with sales and will assist the consumer in finding fun and unique items in all media including painting, drawing, quilting, jewelry, glass, pottery, and photography.



The Art Supply Depo will also host entertainment by Ryan F. Erard, jazz piano musician from noon – 3 pm. Entertainment at the BiG Fab Lab to be announced soon. Food should be available at the BiG Fab Lab location.



These events are organized along with the host venues by artists Mary Jane Erard and Jim Zalewski.



Make plans to visit both BG locations in your car or walk through if you’re wearing a mask and maintaining 2 meters of social distancing. All artists will be wearing masks and maintaining proper social distancing as well. The organizers had wonderful reviews of their first Drive-Thru Art Loop in May 2020 and hope to set up events like this on a regular basis. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, September 19th 10 am. – 4 pm.



* Contact Judy at the BiG Fab Lab (419-971-4244) if you are interested in selling your artwork during this event. We are accepting applications until Sept 1st.