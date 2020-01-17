BG KIWANIS GIVES TO WOOD COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL

BOWLING GREEN, OH – January 16, 2020 – Today, Patrick Pauken, President of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club presented a $5,000 check to Jack Jones, Chair of the Fundraising Committee for the Wood County Veterans Memorial. Pauken stated, “The members of Bowling Green Kiwanis are pleased to contribute to this memorial project. The primary mission of Kiwanis is to serve children, and this revitalized memorial will show respect for our fallen military members, while helping children to understand the sacrifices that have been made to keep America free.”

The existing Wood County Veterans Memorial was established on the southwest corner of the Courthouse lawn in 1950. Memorials for Korea and Vietnam were added, but time and weather have taken their toll and the site today is clearly in need of help to respectfully recognize the people who gave their lives.



Therefore, a group of Wood County veterans worked to design a new Veterans Memorial plaza that will recognize all county residents who died in the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and Afghanistan along with our Gold Star Families. The $400,000 project will create an area that is accessible to people with disabilities, and is conducive to memorial services.



Donations for the project can be made to the Bowling Green Community Foundation/Wood County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Email [email protected]