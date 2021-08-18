Bible College Degree Program, Coming in October.
Get a degree without going off to college, or moving away to live on a campus.
Where? North Baltimore Church of Christ.
When? Sunday afternoons, starting Oct. 10 th . – 5:30PM
What does it cost? $850 if you make payments, $800 if you pay up front.
(Hint: Ask your church to help with the cost?)
Will this qualify and train me to be a preacher?
Yes!
How good is the education?
Better than 80% of what the average Bible College is teaching right now.
How do I enroll?
Contact Bill Cook
preacherbill52@gmail.com
Cell ph. 419-494-1627
NOTE: This is a branch of Summit Theological Seminary (www.summit1.org)
The program is their Diploma of Biblical Studies.