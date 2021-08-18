Bible College Degree Program, Coming in October.

Get a degree without going off to college, or moving away to live on a campus.

Where? North Baltimore Church of Christ.

When? Sunday afternoons, starting Oct. 10 th . – 5:30PM

What does it cost? $850 if you make payments, $800 if you pay up front.

(Hint: Ask your church to help with the cost?)

Will this qualify and train me to be a preacher?

Yes!

How good is the education?

Better than 80% of what the average Bible College is teaching right now.

How do I enroll?

Contact Bill Cook

preacherbill52@gmail.com

Cell ph. 419-494-1627

NOTE: This is a branch of Summit Theological Seminary (www.summit1.org)

The program is their Diploma of Biblical Studies.