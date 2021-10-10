BIG Shakeup in NFF Top 16 This Week Oct. 9

The Big Ten five (5) teams in the Top 5 – first time ever by any conference!

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Florida (49), Texas A&M (42), Arizona State (36), Arkansas (29), SMU (11),

BYU (8), Fresno State (3), Texas (3), NC State (2), San Diego State (2), Clemson (2), Baylor (1).

NOTES:

No. 1 Alabama suffered its first loss of the 2021 season at Texas A&M and dropped out of the top spot in the poll for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide was replaced at No. 1 by fellow SEC member Georgia, which received 51 of 52 first-place votes after winning at Auburn.

Alabama dropped to No. 5, while Iowa moved into the second slot after edging Penn State in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were followed by No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma and then Alabama at No.5. Penn State fell from No. 4 to No. 8.

BYU dropped out of the poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Arkansas also fell out of the poll after losing by a point at Ole Miss, which returned to the poll at No. 13. Wake Forest joined the poll for the first time this season at No. 16.

The Big Ten led all conferences with five teams in the poll, all of whom ranked in the top ten. The SEC has four teams, and the Big 12 two teams, the ACC, American, Independents, Pac-12 and Sun Belt had one team each.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE:

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa

UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati

TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State

No. 6 Ohio State is idle

No. 7 Michigan is idle

No. 8 Penn State is idle

No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana

California at No. 11 Oregon (Friday)

No. 12 Oklahoma State at Texas

No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee

No. 14 Notre Dame is idle

No. 15 Coastal Carolina is idle

No. 16 Wake Forest is idle