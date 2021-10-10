BIG Shakeup in NFF Top 16 This Week Oct. 9

The Big Ten five (5) teams in the Top 5 – first time ever by any conference!
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Florida (49), Texas A&M (42), Arizona State (36), Arkansas (29), SMU (11),
BYU (8), Fresno State (3), Texas (3), NC State (2), San Diego State (2), Clemson (2), Baylor (1).
NOTES:
No. 1 Alabama suffered its first loss of the 2021 season at Texas A&M and dropped out of the top spot in the poll for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide was replaced at No. 1 by fellow SEC member Georgia, which received 51 of 52 first-place votes after winning at Auburn.
Alabama dropped to No. 5, while Iowa moved into the second slot after edging Penn State in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were followed by No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma and then Alabama at No.5. Penn State fell from No. 4 to No. 8.
BYU dropped out of the poll after suffering its first loss of the season. Arkansas also fell out of the poll after losing by a point at Ole Miss, which returned to the poll at No. 13. Wake Forest joined the poll for the first time this season at No. 16.
The Big Ten led all conferences with five teams in the poll, all of whom ranked in the top ten. The SEC has four teams, and the Big 12 two teams, the ACC, American, Independents, Pac-12 and Sun Belt had one team each.
No. 9 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
Purdue at No. 2 Iowa
UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati
TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma
No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State
No. 6 Ohio State is idle
No. 7 Michigan is idle
No. 8 Penn State is idle
No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana
California at No. 11 Oregon (Friday)
No. 12 Oklahoma State at Texas
No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee
No. 14 Notre Dame is idle
No. 15 Coastal Carolina is idle
No. 16 Wake Forest is idle
ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:
The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by longtime partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2021 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll was released on Tuesday, Sept. 7 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 5. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems to compile the rankings, and The JBoy Show is the official Media Partner of the poll.