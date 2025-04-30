Big Weekend of Fun and Fellowship Coming to North Baltimore Park

North Baltimore, OH — The community is invited to a weekend of excitement and inspiration at North Baltimore Village Park, with two uplifting events hosted by Praise Chapel and local partners.

🎉 Family Funday 2025

Friday, August 9, 2025

🕚 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 North Baltimore Park, 867 E South St, North Baltimore, OH 45872

Bring the whole family out for a day full of free fun!

Enjoy:

🍿 Hot dogs, popcorn, and sno cones

🚒 Fire truck and 🚓 police car visits

🎈 Bounce houses and games

🎁 Raffles, giveaways, and much more!

This free event for families is sponsored by Praise Chapel (157 Venango Street, Cygnet) and aims to build connections and joy in our hometown.

⛪ Church in the Park

Saturday, August 10, 2025

🕥 10:30 AM

📍 North Baltimore Village Park

All are welcome to this special outdoor worship gathering!

Bring a chair and come join in uplifting music, heartfelt preaching, and community prayer in a beautiful setting.

📣 Don’t miss this weekend celebration of community, family, and faith — right here in North Baltimore!