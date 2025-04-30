North Baltimore, Ohio

April 30, 2025 1:51 pm

Big Weekend of Fun and Fellowship Coming to North Baltimore Park

North Baltimore, OH — The community is invited to a weekend of excitement and inspiration at North Baltimore Village Park, with two uplifting events hosted by Praise Chapel and local partners.

🎉 Family Funday 2025

Friday, August 9, 2025
🕚 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 North Baltimore Park, 867 E South St, North Baltimore, OH 45872

Bring the whole family out for a day full of free fun!
Enjoy:

  • 🍿 Hot dogs, popcorn, and sno cones
  • 🚒 Fire truck and 🚓 police car visits
  • 🎈 Bounce houses and games
  • 🎁 Raffles, giveaways, and much more!

This free event for families is sponsored by Praise Chapel (157 Venango Street, Cygnet) and aims to build connections and joy in our hometown.

Church in the Park

Saturday, August 10, 2025
🕥 10:30 AM
📍 North Baltimore Village Park

All are welcome to this special outdoor worship gathering!
Bring a chair and come join in uplifting music, heartfelt preaching, and community prayer in a beautiful setting.

📣 Don’t miss this weekend celebration of community, family, and faith — right here in North Baltimore!

