Big Weekend of Fun and Fellowship Coming to North Baltimore Park

North Baltimore, OH — The community is invited to a weekend of excitement and inspiration at North Baltimore Village Park, with two uplifting events hosted by Praise Chapel and local partners.
🎉 Family Funday 2025
Friday, August 9, 2025
🕚 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 North Baltimore Park, 867 E South St, North Baltimore, OH 45872
Bring the whole family out for a day full of free fun!
Enjoy:
- 🍿 Hot dogs, popcorn, and sno cones
- 🚒 Fire truck and 🚓 police car visits
- 🎈 Bounce houses and games
- 🎁 Raffles, giveaways, and much more!
This free event for families is sponsored by Praise Chapel (157 Venango Street, Cygnet) and aims to build connections and joy in our hometown.
⛪ Church in the Park
Saturday, August 10, 2025
🕥 10:30 AM
📍 North Baltimore Village Park
All are welcome to this special outdoor worship gathering!
Bring a chair and come join in uplifting music, heartfelt preaching, and community prayer in a beautiful setting.
📣 Don’t miss this weekend celebration of community, family, and faith — right here in North Baltimore!