Bike Safely and Enjoy Your Ride

Bicycling is one of the best ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce your carbon footprint. However, bicyclists face a host of hazards. They often must share the road with vehicles, and injuries can happen even on a designated path.

The number of deaths from bicycle incidents increased 29% over an eight-year period, from 793 in 2010 to 1,024 in 2017, according to Injury Facts®. Of the 1,024 bicyclist deaths in 2017, 679 involved motor vehicles.

With about 80 million bicyclists sharing the road with motorized vehicles, it is vital bicyclists – and drivers – take some safety precautions.

How Can Drivers Keep Cyclists Safe?

The far hand reach, or Dutch reach, is a simple technique that will stop you and your passengers from opening your vehicle door in front of an oncoming vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian. This works for streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

Cyclists, Check Your Equipment

Always inspect your bike prior to riding.

The seat should be adjusted to the proper height and locked in place

Make certain all parts are secure and working properly

Check that the tires are inflated properly

Make sure the bike is equipped with reflectors on the rear, front, pedals and spokes

A horn or bell, a rear-view mirror and a bright headlight also are recommended

Plan to Be Seen

Make certain drivers can see you.

Wear neon, fluorescent or other bright clothing

Whenever possible, ride during the day

If you must ride at night, wear reflective clothing and use flashing lights

Wear a Helmet

Helmets appropriate for bicycling should be worn by everyone – adults and children – on every bike ride regardless of length of the ride. Make certain the helmet is certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Follow these guidelines from NHTSA to properly fit the helmet:

Adjust sizing pads or fit ring until the helmet is snug

Position the helmet level on your head, covering the forehead and not tipped backward or forward; this will be about one to two finger widths above the eyebrow

Adjust the side straps so they form a “V” shape under and slightly in front of your ears

Center the buckle on the chin strap under your chin

Buckle and tighten the chin strap until it is snug; no more than one to two fingers should be able to fit between the chin and strap

When fitted, the helmet should not rock more than 1 inch side to side or front to back on your head

Follow These Rules of the Road

Stay safe by following these rules: