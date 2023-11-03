Bill Barnhart Reappointed to Board of Trustees

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – William (Bill) Barnhart will continue to serve another term on The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s (The District) Board of Trustees. The Board accepted his reappointment during the Board meeting on Thursday, October 26,

Mr. Barnhart currently serves as the President & CEO of the Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative, North Baltimore. He is a registered electrical engineer in the State of Ohio and has worked in the electric utility industry for over 20 years. Bill currently lives in Weston and served on the Village of Weston’s council for four years. Bill was reappointed by The District’s municipal members and his new term will expire in December 2026.

The District’s Board comprises of ten local individuals who provide operations and policy governance. The Board represents our service area and consists of three seats appointed by municipalities that are members of The District, three appointed by District member townships, three appointed by the Wood County Commissioners, and one appointed by the Henry County Commissioners.