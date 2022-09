(North Baltimore, Ohio 8/31/22)

Local Golf Legend Bill Bucher got his 7th Hole-in-One last Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at Birch Run Golf Course in North Baltimore.

He used a 9-iron to “ace” the 134 yard Hole #6. It was witnessed by his wife Suzanne Bucher.

“His 7th hole-in-one……. (not bad for a 67-year old)….and this is the only picture I took,!” said Suzanne.