Bill K. Detamore, 92, of McComb, died September 20 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. A private family gathering and grave-side service will be held on Thursday, September 24.

Bill was born in Darke County, Ohio on October 10, 1927. After serving in the Army during World War II, Bill attended Otterbein College and majored in music education. It was there that he met his future wife, Shirley Adams. They were married on June 5, 1949 in Westerville, OH. Bill obtained his first teaching position in Royal Oak, MI. In 1953, Bill and Shirley moved their family to McComb, where he taught vocal and instrumental music for 13 years. While teaching at McComb, Bill earned a master’s degree in music education from Bowling Green State University. Bill spent 10 years as the North Baltimore elementary principal and went on to hold the same position for Otsego schools. He retired in 1982.

Bill was a Master Mason, a member of Phi Delta Kappa at BGSU and an active participant in the McComb Lions Club. He kept himself involved with music outside of work, including three years as the assistant director of the Ohio Lions All-State band, guest conductor for the McComb schools alumni band and chorus, and choir director of both his home church (McComb United Methodist) and, in retirement, North Baltimore’s St. James United Methodist.

Bill enjoyed gardening and cultivating the numerous fruit trees on his property. He often entered his home-grown produce in competitions at the Hancock County Fair, and he picked apples from his orchard and pressed 300-400 gallons of cider every fall.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Dorothy (Beam) Detamore. He is survived by his wife Shirley, sister Betty (Dick) Shives and brother Phil Detamore; son Keith Detamore (Spring Hill, FL), daughter Diane (John) Dendiu (Mishawaka, IN), daughter Gail (Mike) Malloy (Findlay, OH) and son Mark (Voni) Detamore (North Baltimore, OH).

Bill also leaves behind eight grandchildren (Paul, Matt, Rachel, Michael, Joel, Josh, Jordan and Valerie), nine great-grandchildren (Jadyn, Hollyn, Emma, Lucas, Landon, Addison, Ben, Levi and Josiah) and his beloved cat, Benny.

Arrangements have been entrusted with then Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to either the McComb Lions Club or a charity of the donor's choice.