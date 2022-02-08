Birchaven Village and Independence House Earn Five-Star Rating

Birchaven Village and Independence House, divisions of Blanchard Valley Health System, have earned a five-star overall ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Additionally, both Birchaven Village and Independence House have earned a five-star rating in quality. The quality measure rating has information on 15 different physical and clinical measures for nursing home residents.

“This Recognition is a measure of the love, care and commitment that our teams provide to our residents despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented,” said Bridgett Mundy, director of both facilities. “Throughout our organization, we have forged a culture that inspires people to do the extraordinary every day.”

Nursing Home Compare, a subsite of medicare.gov, allows consumers to compare information about long-term care facilities. It contains quality of care information on over 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing facilities in the country. CMS ranks each of these nursing homes on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the highest score. Health inspections, quality measures, staffing hours per resident and registered nursing hours per resident are each given an individual score. The individual star ratings are then combined into an overall star rating.

