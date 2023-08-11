Birding Expert is Inspiration for Comedy Classic “The Big Year”

(FINDLAY, OHIO, August 7,2023) — Greg Miller, renowned birding expert and one of the main characters, played by actor Jack Black, in the 2011 comedy “The Big Year” is set to be the featured speaker at the Hancock County Naturalists’ 50-year anniversary celebration. The event will take place on September 14 at 7 p.m. at the Old Mill Stream Centre, located at 1017 E Sandusky St, Findlay, Ohio.

“The Big Year” has been hailed as a “birding classic” and holds a special place in the hearts of nature enthusiasts around the world. Jane Riker, president of the Hancock County Naturalists, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Greg Miller to our 50-year anniversary celebration. His contribution to ‘The Big Year’ and his extensive knowledge of birding make him the perfect guest speaker to commemorate this special occasion.”

During the event, Greg Miller will captivate the audience with narrations of the film, offering intriguing behind-the-scenes stories and “fact vs. fiction” insights. As a consultant for “The Big Year” during its filming in 2010, Miller’s personal experiences and expertise add a unique perspective to the movie.

Tickets for the event $15 per person, $20 per couple, and $10 for students aged 15 to full-time college students. Tickets can be purchased online at hancockcountynaturalists.org/ tickets. Each ticket includes a complimentary one-year membership in the Hancock County Naturalists group.

“The Big Year,” based on the 2004 nonfiction book “The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession” by Mark Obmascik, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Jack Black as Greg Miller, alongside Owen Wilson, Steve Martin, Rosamund Pike, Rashida Jones, Brian Dennehy, and Jim Parsons.

With over 50 years of birding experience under his belt, Greg Miller has served as a senior leader for Wildside Nature Tours and now calls Sugarcreek, Ohio, his home.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear from Greg Miller himself as he shares his adventures and passion for birding. Join the Hancock County Naturalists in celebrating 50 years of fostering a deep appreciation for nature and wildlife.