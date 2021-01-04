Birthday Wishes Request

Today, January 4th is a SPECIAL DAY for a SPECIAL LADY, as NB resident Marjorie (Marge) Reynolds turns 85 YEARS YOUNG!





Marge is a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, owner of the Daily Queen, and belongs to the Eastern Stars and Red Hat Society. She is the wife of the late Thomas (Tom) Reynolds and mother of Thomas Jeffrey Reynolds (JR) and Rhonda Nye.

Please join in a celebration by driving by her house on North Main St. and giving Marge a HONK for a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! There will be a box provided in the driveway if you care to drop off a card also. The goal is to make her feel special by receiving 85+ cards and HONKS throughout the entire day.

Thanks for your participation….the Reynolds Family