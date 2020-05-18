Bittersweet at Betty’s Farm Finds Creative Ways to Connect with Their Participants

Lima, OH… The Day Program at Betty’s Farm continues to find creative ways to connect with their participants! Every week, the staff at Betty’s Farm has been delivering personalized activity bags to the homes of their Day Program participants.

Each bag includes exercise equipment, a movie, a book, art supplies, and folder with instructions for the week’s activities. The activity bags are delivered each Monday to participants’ homes, picked up on Friday, and thoroughly disinfected and replenished over the weekend. While the activity bags are no substitute for in-person Day Program services, the goal is to provide consistency and opportunities for continued growth in this uncertain time.

Jerry Hunt, the Day Program Manager at Betty’s Farm, says, “The activity bags have been a way for me to communicate safely in person with all the participants and families in a very personal way outside of Betty’s Farm. The participants and families are so appreciative that Bittersweet would take the time to be so creative and come to their homes at such a stressful time. The parents are gaining new insights with the activities that are being provided, and the participants have the opportunity to practice some of the same life skills and activities that we do at Betty’s Farm. The activity bag program has been a true blessing for all of us.”

While many of Bittersweet’s programs are currently closed, the organization’s mission—to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch— is as important now than ever. The activity bag program at Betty’s Farm is one example of how Bittersweet continues to positive impact lives, including the families of participants, even now.

About Bittersweet, Inc.

Since 1983, Bittersweet, Inc. has been successfully serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio. The mission of Bittersweet, Inc. is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch.