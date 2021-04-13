Bittersweet Brings Back In-Person Summer Camp for 2021

Whitehouse, OH… For over 20 years, the Summer Enrichment Program at Bittersweet Farms has been serving adolescents with autism (ages 13-21). After a successful Virtual Summer Camp in 2020, Bittersweet is thrilled to bring back in-person Summer Enrichment for 2021.



In order to provide a safe and meaningful experience for participants, this year the Summer Enrichment Program will combine outdoor activities at Bittersweet’s Whitehouse location (12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse, OH 43571) and limited community outings to local parks. Activities will include swimming, sports, arts and crafts, and more.



The program will take place from June 14th, 2021 until July 30th, 2021, with a break the week of July 5th.

Day Program Director Steve Mentrek, who oversees the Summer Enrichment Program, says: “We are so excited to be able to provide the Summer Enrichment Program in person this year! Although things will run a little differently due to COVID-19, we can’t wait to see all the fun that will be had this summer! Spaces are limited so please register early!”



If you or someone you know is interested in registering, please contact Steve Mentrek at smentrek@bittersweetfarms.org to receive an application. The Summer Enrichment Program is supported by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



