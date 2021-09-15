Black Swamp Players Open 53rd Season

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will open its 53rd season with the heartwarming comedy I Ought To Be In Pictures.

Written by Neil Simon, I Ought To Be In Pictures focuses on Herb (Heath A. Diehl), a Hollywood scriptwriter currently “at liberty,” who is surprised when his forgotten past reappears in the form of Libby (Katya Dachik), a teenage daughter who has trekked from Brooklyn with dreams of movie stardom. With Steffy (Tiffany Scarola), his sometime paramour, at his side, Herb decides to take another stab at fatherhood and hopefully this time, get it right. The play opened on Broadway in April 1980 under the direction of Herbert Ross. In 1982, Simon’s comedy was adapted to film and starred Walter Matthau, Ann-Margaret, and Dinah Manoff.

I Ought To Be In Pictures will be performed September 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8 P.M. and September 19 and 26 at 2 P.M. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain time.

The production is being directed by Wayne G. Weber.

Tickets are $20 for general admission seating and are available online at https://tinyurl.com/IOTBIP21 or at the door. All performances will take place at the Players’ newly-renovated performance venue, located at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

All patrons will be asked to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.