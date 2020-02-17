Black Swamp Players Present The Drowsy Chaperone

Black Swamp Players Continues 52nd Season With Musical Comedy,

The Drowsy Chaperone

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players continues its fifty-second season with The Drowsy Chaperone. The show opens February 21 and runs for two consecutive weekends.

The Drowsy Chaperone is a send-up of American musical comedy in the 1920s featuring Jazz-Age style showstoppers and dance numbers. It follows a woman in a chair (Annelise Clifton), who is listening to her favorite record: the cast recording of the fictitious 1928 musical, The Drowsy Chaperone. The recording comes to life as we meet the characters involved in a wedding, including two lovers (Bridget Harrington and Zachary Robb), the bumbling best man (Kamron Girardot), a desperate theater producer (Lexington Stuber), two gangsters posing as pastry chefs (Mariah Clawson and Emily Penton), a not-so-bright hostess (Deb Shaffer), and an intoxicated chaperone (Beth Giller).

The cast also includes Patrick Davis (Aldolpho), Melissa Kershaw (Kitty), Karmann Ludwig (Ensemble), Stephanie Truman (Superintendent), Bianca Oliver (Ensemble), Leah Truman (Trix, Ensemble), and Andrew Varney (Underling).

The production is directed by Heath A. Diehl with music direction by Lizzie Edwards and choreography by Joelle Stiles.

The Drowsy Chaperone will open on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM. Additional performance dates include: Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 22 and 29, all at 7:30 PM; and Sunday, February 23 and March 1 at 2:00 PM. All performances will take place at the First United Methodist Church on East Wooster Street in Bowling Green.

Tickets for the production are $17/adults, $15/seniors (65+) and students (under 18), and can be purchased on the organization’s website or at the door.

The Players will close their 52nd season with Leaving Iowa which opens in late-April.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit corporation that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-one years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to [email protected]