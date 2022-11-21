Black Swamp Players Presents Jordan Harrison’s  “Marjorie Prime”

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will continue its 54th season with Jordan Harrison’s Pulitzer-nominated play, Marjorie Prime.

Marjorie Prime takes us into the not-too-distant future, in the time of artificial intelligence. Marjorie (Fran Martone) is an 85-year-old woman whose memory is fading. She is kept company by a handsome, younger version of her husband Walter (Jake Spencer), who is programmed to talk with her about her past. Also seen in the play are Tess (Nina Wright), Marjorie’s daughter, and Jon (Jonathan Chambers), Marjorie’s son-in-law. In this beautifully scripted play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits, if any, of what technology can replace.

Marjorie Prime will be performed December 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 8 P.M. and December 4 and 11 at 2 P.M. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain time.

The production is being directed by Heath A. Diehl.

Tickets are $20 for general admission seating and are available online at https://tinyurl.com/BSPSeason or at the door. All performances will take place at the Players’ newly-renovated performance venue, located at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-four years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.