Black Swamp Players Presents Nothing Good Happens After Midnight

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will present two performances of the one-act play Nothing Good Happens After Midnight on September 16 and September 23 as part of The Hump Day Revue.

Written to be performed in a virtual environment, this play by sketch writer Laurie Allen is set in April 2020 and focuses on a bride-to-be, Savannah, who learns the hard way that being quarantined alone in her apartment does not mix well with wine and pre-wedding jitters. With her fiancé, Billy, quarantined with his parents, she relies on video conference calls with Billy and her parents, Joyce and George, for support. But one fateful night with a pair of scissors and a poor attempt at hair dressing might jeopardize the festivities.

Directed by Deb Shaffer, this production will feature a different cast in each of its two performances. The September 16 cast includes: Allie Levine (Savannah), Karen Long (Joyce), Patrick Davis (George), and Heath Diehl (Billy). The September 23 cast includes: Leah Truman (Savannah), Deb Weiser (Joyce), Bob Welly (George), and Heath Diehl (Billy).

Performances of Nothing Good Happens After Midnight are free and will be streamed live via the Hump Day Revue. A recording of each performance also will be made available on the organization’s website following the live performances.

Anyone who would like to donate to Black Swamp Players can visit the organization’s website at http://www.blackswampplayers.org/donate/.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-one years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.