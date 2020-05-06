NBX WaterShedsun
April – June 2020
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
T and J Jan 2020
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Closed March 2020

Black Swamp Players To Hold Annual Meeting

 (Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will convene its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 13 beginning at 6:30 PMThe meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom.  

 The Annual Meeting will feature a review of 2019-2020 milestones, a preview of the 2020-2021 season (the first in BSP’s permanent home at 115 E. Oak St.), the election of Trustees and Officers, and the announcement of Annual Award winners. 

 Season subscribers, patrons, and community members are welcome. Those interested in attending should contact Board President Heath A. Diehl at [email protected] for login information (including password) for the Zoom meeting. 

 Black Swamp Players is nonprofit corporation that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-one years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to [email protected] 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website