Black Swamp Players To Hold Annual Meeting

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will convene its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 13 beginning at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom.

The Annual Meeting will feature a review of 2019-2020 milestones, a preview of the 2020-2021 season (the first in BSP’s permanent home at 115 E. Oak St.), the election of Trustees and Officers, and the announcement of Annual Award winners.

Season subscribers, patrons, and community members are welcome. Those interested in attending should contact Board President Heath A. Diehl at [email protected] for login information (including password) for the Zoom meeting.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit corporation that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-one years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to [email protected]