Black Swamp Players to Hold Audition for “Talking With”

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will be holding auditions for a production of Jane Martin’s Talking With on March 22 and 23 from 6 – 8:30 PM.

Auditions will take place on Zoom. Those interested should sign up for a 10-minute audition slot at http://bit.ly/BSPTalking and should prepare one of three monologue excerpts available at the sign up page.

Talking With calls for a cast of eleven females; auditions are open to cis, trans, and non-binary women/people.

Comprised of eleven monologues, Talking With introduces its audiences to a kaleidoscope of idiosyncratic women–from a career baton twirler to a fundamentalist snake handler, an ex-rodeo rider, an old woman who claims to have seen a man healed by a Big Mac, and many more. Equal parts humorous and touching, Martin’s play invites audiences to share in some of the most intimate experiences that women have with parents, with spouses, with lovers, with children, and ultimately with themselves.

Martin’s play was the recipient of the 1982 American Theatre Critics Association Award for Best Regional Play and Martin herself was dubbed “[a] dramatist with an original voice . . . and gladsome humor” by The New York Times. Talking With premiered at the Manhattan Theatre Club in October 1982 under the direction of Jon Jory.

The Black Swamp Players’ production of Talking With will be directed by Heath A. Diehl, and will be performed at the Ohio Theatre in Toledo on May 20, 21, and 22 at 8 PM and May 23 at 2 PM.

This play is being produced in collaboration with Children’s Theatre Workshop and Actors Collaborative Toledo as part of a Resilience Grant awarded to the three organizations through the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.