Black Swamp Players To Hold Auditions For August: Osage County

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will hold auditions for Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer-Prize-winning play August: Osage County on November 6 and 7.

Saturday afternoon auditions will run from 2 until 5 P.M. Sunday evening auditions will run from 6 until 9 P.M. Auditions will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green. All auditionees will be asked to cold read from the script. Other audition information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/AOCMailchimp.

The play calls for a cast of thirteen: six men (aged mid-30s through late-60s) and seven women (aged 14 through late-60s). Due to the graphic nature of subject matter around the 14-year-old character, the director would prefer to cast a “young looking” adult.

August: Osage County will be performed February 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 8 P.M. and February 20 and 27 at 2 P.M. The production is being directed by Heath A. Diehl. Tickets are $20 for general admission and will be available online at a later date. All performances will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

Written by Tracy Letts, August: Osage County focuses on a Midwestern family in crisis. After the alcoholic patriarch mysteriously disappears, the Weston family converges on the family homestead in Oklahoma where their many secrets, lies, and betrayals are, over the coming days, laid bare. The play was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008 and was adapted to film in 2013; the film starred Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, and Sam Shepard.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.