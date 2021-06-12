Black Swamp Players To Hold Auditions For “I Ought To Be In Pictures”

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s I Ought To Be In Pictures on June 27 and 28.

Sunday afternoon auditions will run from 2 until 4 P.M. Monday evening auditions will run from 7 until 9 P.M. Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, June 29 beginning at 7 P.M. Auditions will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green. Auditionees will be asked to cold read from the script.

The play calls for one female who can pass as 18 years old, one male who presents as late-40s, and one female who presents as late-40s.

I Ought To Be In Pictures will be performed September 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8 P.M. and September 19 and 26 at 2 P.M. The production is being directed by Wayne G. Weber. Tickets are $15 for general admission and will be available online at a later date. All performances will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

Written by Neil Simon, I Ought To Be In Pictures focuses on Herb, a Hollywood scriptwriter currently “at liberty,” who is surprised when his forgotten past reappears in the form of Libby, a teenage daughter who’s trekked from Brooklyn with dreams of movie stardom. With Steffy, his sometime paramour, at his side, Herb decides to take another stab at fatherhood and hopefully this time, get it right. The play opened on Broadway in April 1980 under the direction of Herbert Ross. In 1982, Simon’s comedy was adapted to film and starred Walter Matthau, Ann-Margaret, and Dinah Manoff.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.