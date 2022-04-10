Black Swamp Players To Hold Auditions For Mimi’s Famous Company

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will hold auditions for Nina Wright’s Mimi’s Famous Company on April 13 and 14.

Auditions will run from 6 until 9 P.M. on both dates and will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green. Those auditioning for the play should prepare a 1-2 minute monologue and be prepared to cold read from the script.

The play calls for a cast of six actors: three females (teens through 40s) and three males (20s through 40s).

Mimi’s Famous Company will be performed June 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8 P.M. and June 19 and 26 at 2 P.M. The production is being directed by Allie Sanders. Wright’s play is the first winner of Black Swamp Players’ Telling Stories Playwrighting Contest, which pairs local writers with a director and workshops an original script through rehearsal to production. Tickets are $20 for general admission and will be available online at a future date. All performances will take place at 115 E. Oak Street, Bowling Green.

Mimi’s Famous Company is a wicked one-act comedy that blends The Bad Seed and bad parenting with one teen-ager’s misguided pursuit of perfection. The play was given a staged reading at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre in 2019.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.