Blanchard River Demonstration Farm Project Hosting Field Day 7/11/23

Blanchard River Demonstration Farm Project

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

FIELD DAY @ Kellogg Farms

The Blanchard River Demonstration Farm Project will host a Field Day on July 11th at Kellogg Farms near Forest OH. The activity starts at 10:00am and feature presentations on the benefits of subsurface placement of fertilizers and how strip tillage systems can complement and meet agronomic, conservation and economic objectives.

An experienced farmer panel will then talk about the technical issues of implementing strip till, costs, operational changes and lessons learned. Strip till equipment options will also be addressed. Field demonstrations of strip till units and subsurface applicators will be showcased after lunch. Optional afternoon sessions will look at the nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers cycles and their movement in agricultural systems.

Area farmers interested in learning more about the benefits of subsurface fertilizer placement and strip tillage systems are welcome to attend. Smokehouse 101 will caterer the event and lunch is complimentary but registration is required by June 30 and can be done with a phone call to Doug Deardorff @ 740-396-2449 or Jordan Hoewischer @ 614-565-3261 (please leave a message)

The Field Day starts at 10:00am at Kellogg Farms 17392 TR 50, Forest OH. The Blanchard River Demonstration Farm Project is a collaboration between the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.