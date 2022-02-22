Blanchard Valley Health System Adjusts Visitation Guidelines

Effective Monday, February 21, 2022, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is adjusting its visitation guidelines, which will lessen the restrictions on visitors coming into the organization. This change is due to the observed reduction of positive COVID-19 cases within the community.

Please see the link for the health system’s updated guidelines:

https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/services/covid-19-information/covid-19-visitor-information

All BVHS visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times (this includes time spent in the room of a loved one). The health system will provide an appropriate mask (masks must cover the nose, mouth and chin). Additionally, visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room.

When visiting BVHS, it is important to note the safest practice for patients and visitors is to wear a mask and physically distance, regardless of vaccination status, when entering or exiting a patient room. When wearing a mask, it is important that it covers a person’s mouth and nose to prevent the spread of secretions when breathing, talking, sneezing or coughing.

BVHS continues to take temperatures and screen at the door. Visitors with symptoms or a high temperature will not be allowed into the facility in order to better protect our patients and visitors. Medical professionals have the right to refuse appointments to those who do not comply.

For more information about COVID-19 efforts and guidelines at BVHS please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com