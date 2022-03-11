Blanchard Valley Health System Adjusts Visitation Guidelines

Effective Friday, March 11, 2022, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will implement adjustments to its visitation guidelines, which will lessen the restrictions on visitors coming into the organization. The notable revisions include allowing two visitors per day for COVID-19 positive patients, as well as two visitors at medical practice visits.

For a complete review of visitation guidelines at all BVHS facilities, please visit

https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/services/covid-19-information/covid-19-visitor-information

All BVHS visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times (this includes time spent in the room of a loved one). The health system will provide an appropriate mask (masks must cover the nose, mouth and chin). Additionally, visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room. If a visitor has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they are allowed to visit at least 10 days after testing positive or being exposed. BVHS will provide appropriate PPE to visitors entering a COVID positive room.

When visiting BVHS, it is important to note the safest practice for patients and visitors is to wear a mask and physically distance, regardless of vaccination status, when entering or exiting a patient room. When wearing a mask, it is important that it covers a person’s mouth and nose to prevent the spread of secretions when breathing, talking, sneezing or coughing.

BVHS continues to take temperatures and screen at the door. Visitors with symptoms or a high temperature will not be allowed into the facility in order to better protect our patients and visitors. Medical professionals have the right to refuse appointments to those who do not comply.

For more information about COVID-19 efforts and guidelines at BVHS please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.