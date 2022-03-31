Blanchard Valley Health System Adjusts Visitation Guidelines

Effective, March 31, 2022, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is adjusting its visitation guidelines, based on the observed reduction of COVID-19 cases in the community, which will lessen the restrictions on visitors coming into the organization.

BVHS is lifting visitor restrictions for non-COVID-19 patients at its acute care facilities (including Findlay and Bluffton Hospital and the Findlay Surgery Center), as well as all medical practice settings. The health system’s long-term care facilities continue to follow state and federal guidelines put into place to help ensure the safety of the residents.

Please see the link for the health system’s updated guidelines:

https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/services/covid-19-information/covid-19-visitor-information

All BVHS visitors are still required to wear a mask at all times (this includes time spent in the room of a loved one). The health system will provide an appropriate mask (masks must cover the nose, mouth and chin). Additionally, visitors are required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room.

When visiting BVHS, it is important to note the safest practice for patients and visitors is to wear a mask and physically distance, regardless of vaccination status, when entering or exiting a patient room. When wearing a mask, it is important that it covers a person’s mouth and nose to prevent the spread of secretions when breathing, talking, sneezing or coughing.

BVHS continues to take temperatures and screen at the door. Visitors with symptoms or a high temperature will not be allowed into the facility in order to better protect our patients and visitors. Medical professionals have the right to refuse appointments to those who do not comply.

For more information about COVID-19 efforts and guidelines at BVHS please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.