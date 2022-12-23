Blanchard Valley Health System Announces Inclement Weather Plan

If Hancock County or a county which Blanchard Valley Health System serves reaches a

Level 3 snow emergency status, BVHS will be closing or limiting hours for specific

locations.



The services that would be canceled, under a Level 3 snow emergency, include

outpatient services (outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient

rehabilitation and cardiology) and all elective surgeries. These offices will contact

patients to reschedule.



Several offices under Blanchard Valley Medical Practices will transition to telehealth

appointments for appropriate patients. The staff members of those offices will contact

patients who are eligible for this option. If uncertain, please check with your provider to

determine if telehealth options are available during inclement weather.



To view a full list of offices that would close under a Level 3 snow emergency, please

visit bvhealthsystem.org.



