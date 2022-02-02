Blanchard Valley Health System Announces Inclement Weather Plan

If Hancock County or a county which Blanchard Valley Health System serves reaches a Level 3 snow emergency status, BVHS will be closing or limiting hours for specific locations.

The services that would be cancelled, under a Level 3 snow emergency, include outpatient services (outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiology) and all elective surgeries. These offices will contact patients to reschedule.

Additionally, BVHS will not be performing COVID-19 swabbing at the Center for Diagnostic Studies (CDS), under a Level 3 snow emergency. If you are scheduled for a procedure that requires a COVID-19 test and your test was cancelled, due to weather, accommodations will be made for your COVID-19 test to take place the day you arrive for your procedure.

All offices under the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ division will transition to telehealth appointments for appropriate patients. The staff members of those offices will be contacting patients who are eligible for this option. While the physical offices may be closed, telehealth appointments will still be available.

To view a full list of office closures and limited hours, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.