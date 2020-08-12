Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary 2020 Scholarship Recipients

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary recently awarded ten $1,000.00 scholarships to students in the Hancock County area, interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2020 Hospital Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Claire Eiden (Ottawa Glandorf High School), pursuing a degree at University of Toledo, Abigail Hatch (Liberty Benton High School), pursuing a degree at University of Findlay, Lilly Hodson (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Allison Kennard (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Chloe Kin (Liberty Benton High School), pursing a degree at The Ohio State University, Abagayle Omlor (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Case Western Reserve, Madison Parker (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, Addison Schafer (Columbus Grove High School), pursuing a degree at Cedarville University, Justen Stoner (Arcadia High School), pursuing a degree at The Ohio State University, and Ava Welch (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Xavier University.

Monies for the scholarship fund are derived from the annual membership dues of members of the Auxiliary. The number of scholarships awarded annually will depend on the amount contributed by Auxiliary members.