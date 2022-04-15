North Baltimore, Ohio

April 15, 2022 2:44 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Positions Available with WCCOA
March 2020
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny
2022.03.25 Update website
Administrative Assistant

Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary Gives to Organization’s Hospitals

The Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) Auxiliary and Volunteer Services recently made significant contributions to Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH) and Bluffton Hospital, respectively.

In support of its mission to serve BVHS and the community, the Auxiliary presented a check for $86,000 to the BVH emergency room. The emergency room will use these funds to purchase medical equipment such as a glideslope, a scope with a camera; a rapid infuser, which administers ten times faster than a normal IV pump and five additional patient stretchers. 

Additionally, the BVHS Auxiliary donated $10,605 to Bluffton Hospital, in conjunction with $7,900 residual funds from the Bluffton Hospital Auxiliary. These funds will be used to purchase portable communication equipment for staff; a tourniquet smart pump for the surgery department and a few pieces of non-medical equipment for the medical and surgical area of the hospital.

 

“Given we were in a recovery period from the COVID-19 virus, I am very proud of all the volunteers and the money we were able to raise for the gift to Blanchard Valley Health System,” said Jodi Karhoff, BVHS Auxiliary treasurer. “We are still looking at other requests so we can disburse the remaining funds raised in 2021,” she added.

Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS, Kay Chester, Auxiliary vice president, Jodi Karhoff, Auxiliary treasurer, Cathy Lishawa, Auxiliary president and Karen George, chief development officer of BVHS.

These donations were made possible through the Auxiliary’s 2021 fundraising efforts and retail entities, which include hospital gift shops and the Nearly New Shop.  

_______________

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website