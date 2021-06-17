Blanchard Valley Health System: COVID-19 Guidelines Updated

As COVID-19 guidelines change, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will continue to work in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) while providing healthcare services to the community.

“Masks will still be required at all BVHS locations until further notice,” explained Roxanne Williams, MSN, RN, CHC, CPHQ, director of corporate quality, associate and patient safety. “Healthcare settings are the exception to the CDC guidelines. We are still in a pandemic and our ultimate goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible. Therefore, we thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

For updated guidelines at BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.