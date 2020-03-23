Blanchard Valley Health System Establishes Second “Triage & Testing Center”

Blanchard Valley Health System has established a second COVID-19 “Triage & Testing Center” on the campus of Bluffton Hospital, located at 139 Garau Street, Bluffton. If a patient believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 they should call the 24-hour, seven days a week, triage line at 419.369.2399 to initiate pre-screening efforts.

If patients meet specific criteria guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health, they will be scheduled for testing. The Bluffton Hospital “Triage & Testing Center” will only be evaluating patients who have scheduled appointments.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.

“The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and we understand residents may have many questions. Our healthcare system is working hard to provide the public with needed resources,” emphasized Nicole Keuneke, director of operations at Bluffton Hospital. “We are committed to caring for our community.”

BVHS continues to remain aligned with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health. For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS continues to update information that can be found at bvhealthsystem.org under the COVID-19 tab.