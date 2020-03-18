Blanchard Valley Health System Establishes “Triage & Testing Center”

Blanchard Valley Health System has established a 24-hour, seven days per week COVID-19 “Triage & Testing Center” on the main campus of Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay. If a patient believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 they should call 419.423.7890 to initiate pre-screening efforts.

If patients meet specific criteria guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health, they will be scheduled for testing. The BVHS “Triage & Testing Center” will only be evaluating patients who have scheduled appointments.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.

According to Dr. William Kose, vice-president of special projects, Blanchard Valley Hospital nurses and laboratory personnel will be on-site to assist patients and conduct testing.

“We want to emphasize to the community that the COVID-19 testing is by appointment only,” Dr. Kose stated. “We are working together to provide quicker and more convenient access to testing so we can better protect our community.”

For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS, Hancock County Public Health, the City of Findlay and Hancock County leaders have developed the Hancock County Community Call Center. The number is 419.425.9999. This hotline will provide community members with information on local resources (meal delivery, childcare options, etc.) and answer COVID-19 general questions. Information can also be accessed by visiting HancockHelps.org.