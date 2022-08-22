Blanchard Valley Health System Introduces its Own Coffee Blend: “Rise & Shine”

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) recently collaborated with Fort Findlay to create its very own blend of coffee, named “Rise & Shine.” Proceeds from sales will be applied to the Charity Care Fund through the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation.

The BVHS “Rise & Shine” blend, packaged in one-pound sized bags, is now available on the shelves at Fort Findlay for purchase, with a portion of sales going to the Charity Care Fund, which helps patients who need financial assistance paying their medical bills.

BVHS provided more than $4 million in charity care to the community last year. Multiple donors established the Charity Care Fund at the Health Foundation to support patients whose medical bills are disproportionate to their household income. Donor-endowed Charity Care funds are released, quarterly, from the Health Foundation and support BVHS adult and pediatric charity care efforts in the community.

“Rise and Shine” is a medium full-bodied caffeinated blend, which was created by Brook Hanes, owner and operator of Fort Findlay. In fact, Hanes brewed several samples of coffee of varying blends for a number of representatives of BVHS to taste and ultimately select the most preferred.

Bags of “Rise & Shine” will also be purchased and utilized by BVHS in select capacities. One of these ways includes being a feature item in welcoming gift baskets for physicians visiting the health system.

Marie Swaisgood, director of physician services and recruitment at BVHS, who was instrumental in working with Hanes to establish “Rise & Shine,” stated that coffee seemed like a natural addition to the baskets.

“A number of items from local businesses are selected to be included in welcome baskets for visiting physicians, to give them a sense of what our community is all about and what they can find in the area,” explained Swaisgood. “We felt adding a caffeinated treat, such as coffee, from a Findlay-owned-and-operated business would be the perfect fit for these gift baskets.”

She added, “We are very excited to be working alongside Fort Findlay in this capacity, especially since it gives back to the Charity Care Fund at the Health Foundation.”

You can support the Charity Care Fund at BVHF by purchasing the BVHS “Rise & Shine” blend at Fort Findlay, located at 1016 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, or by donating directly to the Health Foundation by calling 419.423.5457 or visiting bvhealthsystem.org/give.