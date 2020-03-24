Blanchard Valley Health System Limits Visitation

Due to community concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that every precaution is being taken to prioritize the safety of our patients, Blanchard Valley Health System will no longer allow visitors. (Effective March 25, 2020)

This policy applies to all BVHS facilities including hospitals and outpatient clinics.

An exception of one caregiver per patient for the duration of the hospital stay will be granted for patients in our pediatric and labor and delivery care units. All surgical patients will be required to have one responsible adult support individual present. Inpatient areas and Emergency Room patients under the care of end-of-life services will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

At Bridge Hospice Care Centers, only four visitors will be allowed per patient per day. No visitors under 10 years of age. Visitors 10 to 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. They also must be able to comply with wearing protective equipment and are only permitted to stay one hour in each 24-hour period. Other situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

All approved visitors will be required to submit to a screening upon entry and wear a visitor’s badge while in any BVHS facility.