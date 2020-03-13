NBX WaterShedsun
Blanchard Valley Health System Limits Visitation

In the wake of the current healthcare climate, Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS), will be limiting visitation to all areas of the organization. The new guidelines allow for one visitor per day per patient. No children (under 16 years of age) will be permitted to enter patient care areas.

BVHS is closely monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak and working with the Hancock County Department of Health, Ohio Department of Health, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

 At this time, there have been no changes to scheduled appointments. However, this is continuously being evaluated. For general questions about the Coronavirus please call the Ohio Department of Health at 1.833.4ASKODH (1.833.427.5634). For all personal health-related questions, please contact your primary care provider.

 

