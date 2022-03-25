Blanchard Valley Health System Named to Top 50 Supply Chains List

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) was recently named on a list of the “Best 50” healthcare supply chains in North America by Global Health Exchange (GHX).

To create the list, GHX, a healthcare business and data automation company, analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada that are part of its digital trading network. The list scored several areas, including maximizing automation and increasing exchange utilization and trading partner connections.

The Best 50 supply chains list, released annually, aims to recognize the highest performing healthcare provider organizations in North America for their work in improving operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation. The Best 50 honorees stand out among North America’s premier hospitals for setting the standard for supply chain excellence during the 2021 calendar year (January 1 through December 31, 2021).

“BVHS is very appreciative and thrilled to be a part of this list, especially considering all of the supply chain challenges the past year presented,” said Myron Lewis, president and CEO of BVHS. “It is an honor for our organization to be noted on a top 50 list, across North America, in this category.”

The 2021 recipients will be honored at the 22nd annual GHX Summit taking place May 9 through 12, 2022, at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.