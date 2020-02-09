Blanchard Valley Health System Offers Scholarships

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is offering educational scholarships to individuals pursuing health care careers. BVHS associates and current college students may be eligible to apply.

A complete list of scholarships, along with applications, deadlines, qualifications and contact information can be viewed at bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships by clicking on the “Scholarships” link under the “Health Care Professionals” menu.

Those who receive a BVHS scholarship may be required to make a commitment to the organization. Available scholarships are as follows:

The Jane Heminger Nursing Scholarship is available to students entering at least their second year of education and accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing with a minimum GPA of 3.25. Applicants must have a permanent address in Hancock County. Application must be received by April 1. For more information call 419.429.6414.

The Kathleen Higgins Endowed Scholarship is available to students pursuing a career in nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS. Additionally, applicants must be entering at least their second year of education and accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing beginning between the summer of 2019 and the spring of 2020. Coursework must be for academic credit and count toward a nursing degree. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants demonstrating financial need. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Phyllis Zimber Endowed Scholarship is available to individuals pursuing a degree in nursing with a special interest in obstetrics. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS. Additionally, applicants must be entering at least their second year of education and accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing. Coursework must be for academic credit and count toward a nursing degree. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants who are BVHS associates, family members of BVHS associates or those who demonstrate financial need. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Findlay Auxiliary Scholarship offers assistance to Hancock County area high school seniors pursuing health-related careers. Students must attend a Hancock County school or Findlay High School. Additionally, applicants must be in the top third of their class academically and have a sincere goal to enter the medical field. Applications must be received by April 15. For more information, call 419.423.5342.

The Greater Northwest Ohio Diabetes Association offers educational assistance to persons with diabetes. Applicants must be a high school senior or college student with diabetes from Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Seneca, Wood or Wyandot County. Applications must be received by March 31. For more information, call 419.423.5434.

The Kristine Mullen Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to nursing students interested in critical care, advancement in nursing education and/or nurses interested in becoming educators. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Sherri Winegardner Endowed Nursing Scholarship is available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing or an advanced degree in nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS and be accepted into at least two courses of an accredited nursing program beginning between the summer of 2019 and the spring of 2020. Coursework must be for academic credit and count toward a nursing degree. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Special consideration will be given to applicants with an interest in practicing in the area of critical care or those with an interest in pursuing an advanced degree to be a nurse educator. Furthermore, special consideration will be given to applicants who meet the above qualifications and demonstrate financial need. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.423.5457.

The Karis S. (Powell) Woodward, RN, Nursing Scholarship Fund is available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing who have been accepted into a BSN program in an accredited college of nursing. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS. Eligible students must maintain a 3.0 G.P.A. and exhibit good moral character. This scholarship is renewable from year to year. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Barbara Miles Nursing Scholarship Fund is available to nursing students entering at least the sophomore year of an accredited nursing program or current nurses pursuing an advanced degree or specialty training. Special consideration will be given to applicants with goals/interests in emergency or hospice care. Applicants must have a permanent address in an area served by BVHS. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

Maxine Snyder Endowed Trust Certification and Master’s Preparation Scholarship is available to current BVHS registered nurses who have been employed at BVHS for at least one year. Applicants should be in a program of special benefit to BVHS, such as certification training or a master’s degree in nursing. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.423.5457.

The Karen S. Jones Nursing Certification Scholarship is available to BVHS Bluffton and Findlay campus registered nurses who wish to gain certification. Applicants must have practiced two years or more in their specialty. The scholarship can be used toward a review course and/or certification exam fee in their specialty. Applicants must be exemplary performers at BVHS. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Michael Lachman Memorial Certification Scholarship is available to BVHS associates who wish to become or renew board certification in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing. Applicants must be an exemplary performer at BVHS. The scholarship may be used toward review materials and/or testing. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Barbara L. Plaugher Nursing Scholarship is available to BVHS Bluffton and Findlay campus nurses who wish to seek further professional education through advancing degrees in nursing or health care science. Applicants must be exemplary performers at BVHS. Applications must be received by April 1. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

The Nursing Education Fund is available to professional nurses employed within BVHS. The scholarship can be used for individual conference participation, nursing speakers for a large group of staff nurses, certification for specialized nursing and pursuit of advanced degrees in the health care field. Applications must be received by April 1 and September 1 of each year. For more information, call 419.429.6414.

