Blanchard Valley Health System Opens Beyond MedSpa

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce the opening of Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio. Beyond MedSpa will be merging with this new entity to offer the community the latest, most innovative options in this medical field.

Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio offers services in eyelid lift (blepharoplasty), ear reshaping (otoplasty), nose shaping (rhinoplasty), dermal filler, HydraFacials, medical-grade skincare and more.

The lead providers include Dr. Vincent McGinniss and Dr. Lorie Thomas-Schultz. Both providers bring years of experience to their roles in both plastic surgery and aesthetics.

“Through these experienced providers, we are expanding our plastic and aesthetic services to the community,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “Our ultimate goal is to support patients in their wellness and aesthetic needs.”

Services provided at Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio do not require a physician referral. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 419.429.7600.

