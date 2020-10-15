Blanchard Valley Health System Opens Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce the opening of Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio. As a part of this new venture, Beyond MedSpa will transition into the new office, located at 2113 Tiffin Avenue, Suite A, Findlay.

Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio offers services in facial plastics, body enhancements and cosmetic treatments and products, including facelift/neck lift, rhinoplasty, otoplasty, botox and derma fillers, CoolSculpting®, chemical peels, clinical skincare and more.

The head providers include Vincent McGinniss, an otolaryngologist, and Dr. Lorie Thomas, a gynecologist. Both providers bring years of experience to their roles in both plastic surgery and aesthetics.

“Through these experienced providers, we are expanding our plastic and aesthetic services to the community,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “The expansion of this office will be able to support patients in both wellness and aesthetic needs.”

Services provided at Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio do not require a physician referral. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 419.429.7600.

Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio is a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, which provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.