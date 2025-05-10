Blanchard Valley Health System Opens Wellness Park

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) recently held a Community Open House for Wellness Park, a modern healthcare campus designed to meet the region’s growing health needs and support the local economy through enhanced access to essential care services. While the new facility opened at the beginning of the year, this special event served as its official launch.

Located on Wellness Way in Findlay, just off County Road 99 and adjacent to I-75, Wellness Park represents a significant investment in the health and vitality of Northwest Ohio. Developed in response to direct community feedback, the facility addresses a critical need for improved access to primary care and orthopedic services. These areas of care are often the first point of contact for patients, and the ability to offer timely, comprehensive treatment is key to supporting both individual wellness and the broader business community.

“Wellness Park is the region’s gateway for primary and orthopedic care,” said Myron D. Lewis, MSW, MBA, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of BVHS. “Our philosophy on this campus is a focus on wellness and healing. This patient-centered campus is committed to the highest level of care, supported by a connected care network of medical experts.”

Wellness Park combines a wide range of services, including primary care, pediatrics, endocrinology, diabetes management, rheumatology, orthopedics, podiatry, sports medicine, pediatric rehabilitation, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The campus also offers diagnostic tools such as X-ray, EKG, and laboratory testing on-site for added convenience and continuity of care.

The Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine Center has expanded within Wellness Park to include a fully equipped gym and a specially designed pediatric rehab space supporting physical, occupational, speech, and behavioral health services. These additions reflect BVHS’s commitment to supporting patients of all ages and abilities in their health journeys.

Attendees also heard inspiring remarks from Mayor Christina Muryn, generous donors, and representatives from local businesses, all of whom spoke to the value this facility brings to the health and economic future of the region.

“Wellness Park ensures that our employers and their teams have access to exceptional healthcare close to home,” said John Quaid, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. “By eliminating the need for long-distance travel, it supports a healthier workforce and reinforces our commitment to employee well-being and local investment.”

With practitioners from several specialties collaborating in one centralized location, Wellness Park makes it easier for patients to receive coordinated, high-quality care. The facility enhances the BVHS mission of “Caring for a lifetime.”

Wellness Park is now scheduling appointments for both primary and specialty care services. This innovative campus offers convenient access with same-day appointments available for orthopedics and same-week appointments for primary care. To book your visit, call 1.833.509.9355.

For more information about the services available at Wellness Park, visit bvhealthsystem.org/wellness.